Preparing For A Hurricane During A Pandemic: What You Need To Know

WMFE is monitoring Hurricane Isaias. Listen to 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV for updates on the storm.

Below is information on Central Florida sandbags and shelters:

ORANGE COUNTY:

No shelters are open at this time.

Orange County is offering a free self-serve sandbag program at 5 locations, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through August 1, 2020. Sandbags are first-come first serve. Residents must show a valid I.D. with an Orange County address and must wear a mask while filling sandbags. Residents are also encouraged to bring their own shovel or filling tool and are allowed up to 10 bags.

Locations:





Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Dr.

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Ave.

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave.

Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir.

West Orange Recreational Complex: 309 Southwest West Crown Point Rd. (This location has limited hours on Sundays, 1 - 8 p.m

Find more information at orangecountyfl.net.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

No shelters are open at this time.

Seminole County is offering a free-self serve sandbag program at 6 locations. Most locations run through August 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels and are allowed up to 15 sandbags per household. Residents are also required to social distance at the filling locations.

Locations:





Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex: Overflow Parking Lot, 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford

Altamonte Springs Westmonte Park: 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs

Lake Mary Sports Complex: Ballfield Parking Lot, 440 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary

Longwood Candyland Park: 599 Longdale Avenue, Longwood

Oviedo Public Works Maintenance Yard: 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

Sanford Public Works Facility: 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford

Find more information at seminolecountyfl.gov.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

No sandbag distribution information at this time.

No shelters open at this time.

Find more information at osceola.org.

BREVARD COUNTY

No sandbag distribution information at this time.

No shelters open at this time.

Find more information on the the Brevard EOC Twitter.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

No shelters open at this time.

Volusia County will distribute ready-made sandbags Friday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Volusia County Correctional Facility. Resident can receive up to 10 bags per vehicle on the east side of the facility that can be accessed from Indian Lake Road.

Additional Locations:





Daytona Beach: Jean Street, east of the police department’s Midtown Precinct at 995 Orange Ave.

Jean Street, east of the police department’s Midtown Precinct at 995 Orange Ave. Daytona Beach Shores: City Hall, the Community Center, or the Public Safety Department. Sand will be in the Community Center parking lot at 3000 Bellemead Drive.

City Hall, the Community Center, or the Public Safety Department. Sand will be in the Community Center parking lot at 3000 Bellemead Drive. DeBary: City Hall Parking Lot at 16 Colomba Road

City Hall Parking Lot at 16 Colomba Road DeLand: The parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue

The parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue Deltona: Dewey O. Boster Park at1200 Saxon Blvd, Festival Park at 191 Howland Blvd, or Lake Butler Recreation Complex at 301 Courtland Blvd.

Dewey O. Boster Park at1200 Saxon Blvd, Festival Park at 191 Howland Blvd, or Lake Butler Recreation Complex at 301 Courtland Blvd. Edgewater: Mango Tree Lake at 901 Mango Tree Drive

Mango Tree Lake at 901 Mango Tree Drive Holly Hill: Holly Hill Public Works facility gate on 10th Street adjacent to Magnolia Avenue.

Holly Hill Public Works facility gate on 10th Street adjacent to Magnolia Avenue. New Smyrna Beach: Sports Complex off Sunset Drive and the open field next to Maintenance Operations Headquarters at 124 Industrial Park Ave

Sports Complex off Sunset Drive and the open field next to Maintenance Operations Headquarters at 124 Industrial Park Ave Orange City: Waggin’ Trail Dog Park at 1201 S. Leavitt Ave

Waggin’ Trail Dog Park at 1201 S. Leavitt Ave Ormond Beach: Nova Community Center at 440 N Nova Road.

Nova Community Center at 440 N Nova Road. Ponce Inlet: Ponce Inlet Community Center at 4670 S. Peninsula Drive

Ponce Inlet Community Center at 4670 S. Peninsula Drive Port Orange: The Adult Center at 4790 S Ridgewood Ave., and Coraci Sports Complex at 5200 Coraci Blvd.

The Adult Center at 4790 S Ridgewood Ave., and Coraci Sports Complex at 5200 Coraci Blvd. South Daytona: The Piggotte Center at 504 Big Tree Rd

Find more information at volusia.org.

LAKE COUNTY

No sandbag distribution information at this time.

No shelters open at this time.

Updates can be found on Lake County's Twitter.

MARION COUNTY

No sandbag distribution information at this time.

No shelters open at this time.

SUMTER

No sandbag distribution information at this time.

No shelters open at this time.

Sign up for update alerts here.