Reporting On The Pandemic & Trust In The Media

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
More than 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Image: screenshot of Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Data &amp; Surveillance dashboard
Matthew Peddie
/
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 150,000 Americans, tanked the economy and changed the way we live. 

Every aspect of this catastrophe presents a challenge, from treating the disease to squashing the spread of the virus and dealing with the economic fallout. 

Reporting on the pandemic has stretched the resources of news organizations, and there’s also politics and mistrust of the media complicating an already complex story. Even as the death toll climbs- some Americans are skeptical about the numbers- and the science behind the pandemic.

Joining Intersection to talk about the challenge of reporting on the pandemic and trust in the media are Jessica Malaty Rivera, science communication lead with the Covid Tracking Project and University of Central Florida Journalism instructor Rick Brunson

 

