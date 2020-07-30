Planning For A Storm During The Pandemic

Tropical Storm Isaias is churning in the Caribbean, and it's expected to become a hurricane as it sweeps up the East Coast of Florida.

It’s the ninth storm of the season and the earliest storm beginning with an 'I' since storms began to be named in the 1950s.

The active hurricane season has emergency managers figuring out how to prepare for evacuations and shelters with the pandemic still surging- that means finding extra space for people to shelter while social distancing, and even spacing out the lines for people to fill up sandbags.

Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris says dealing with a pandemic during hurricane season is not something anyone wants to face- but emergency managers are ready for it.