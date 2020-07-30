© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court records show injury reports for Universal water slide

By WMFE Staff
Published July 30, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
Photo: Guneet Jassal
Photo: Guneet Jassal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At least 115 injury reports have been made involving a water slide at Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay, according to court records filed in a lawsuit by a tourist who says he was left paralyzed after going on the ride.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Thursday that the injuries included scrapes, nose bleeds, a concussion and whiplash.

Two ride safety testers also were injured. Universal spokesman Tom Schroder told the newspaper in a statement that 1.5 million visitors have gone on the Punga Racers water slide since it opened in 2017.

He says New York tourist James Bowen’s injury was the only one that required reporting under Florida law.

Tags
Central Florida NewsUniversal
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details