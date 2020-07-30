© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AdventHealth Doctor Says It's Impossible To "Bring It Down to Completely Zero In Terms of Risk" When it Comes to Schools Reopening

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 30, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
Photo: Daniele Levis Pelusi
Photo: Daniele Levis Pelusi

Central Florida schools are preparing to reopen in August. 

AdventHealth Centra Care Medical Director Dr. Tim Hendrix said schools should focus on mitigation measures like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Hendrix said schools should also have a plan in place if a teacher or student becomes sick which he says will happen once brick-and-mortar classrooms open. 

“And this is all about bringing it down close to zero but of course we can’t bring it down to completely zero in terms of risk.”

Hendrix said parents and family members of school-age children should monitor their children but also themselves for symptoms during the school year.

He says children can be carriers of the coronavirus just like they are the flu and other infectious diseases. 

AdventHealth pediatrician Dr. Sarah Li said no matter how families choose to restart the school year, children will be returning to a routine which is a good thing.

“You know, if we think about the past few months and how all of that routine has been fractured in a lot of situations, it’s actually quite nice for kids to be able to rely back again on some kind of structure.”

Li said parents should follow CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines when making decisions between in-person and virtual learning. 

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of this page.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsschoolsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details