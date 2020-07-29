© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tropical Storm Isaias Forms in the Atlantic

By WMFE Staff
Published July 29, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains are drenching the eastern Caribbean as newly formed Tropical Storm Isaias passes south of Puerto Rico and heads for Hispaniola carrying the threat of flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to cross the Dominican Republican and Haiti on Thursday while following a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electricity.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) late Wednesday.

