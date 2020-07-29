© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State Task Force Ponders Toxic Algae Water Quality Standard

By Amy Green
Published July 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
the-blue-green-algae-is-called-cyanobacteria-it-can-release-toxins-that-affect-the-liver-and-nervous-system

A state task force appointed to advise lawmakers on Florida’s toxic algae problems is considering a toxic algae water quality standard. 

The standard specifically would apply to microcystins, or toxins produced by a species of algae called cyanobacteria or blue-green algae. 

The Blue-Green Algae Task Force considered whether the standard would be redundant with existing standards.  

“I do think there is a almost public responsibility or a social responsibility for the state to take a stand and set a numeric standard for toxins in its waters," says Jim Sullivan of Florida Atlantic University.

The task force’s previous recommendations were written into this year’s Clean Waterways Act, legislation that environmental groups said did not go far enough. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
