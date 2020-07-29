© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA's Next Mars Rover GO For Launch Thursday From Cape Canaveral

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 29, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
NASA's Perseverance rover awaits its ride to space on ULA's Atlas V rocket. Photo: ULA
NASA is set to launch a rover to Mars Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral. The two hour launch window opens at 7:50 a.m. EST.

The goal of NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover is to search for ancient signs of life on the red planet, and prepare samples for a future return mission to bring rocks and dirt back to Earth.

Perseverance is outfitted with high-tech cameras, lasers, spectrometers and sensors to help identify rock samples that could contain organic material. It also contains a radar system to peer beneath the rocky surface.

It’s also bringing a stow-away: An experimental helicopter named Ingenuity.

The rover is launching on a United Launch Alliance Atlas Five rocket from Cape Canaveral. Weather is favorable.

It will take about seven months to get to Mars, with a scheduled landing in February.

It’s the third mission launching to Mars this month following spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China.

Watch launch coverage starting at 7 a.m. on our Facebook page.

Brendan Byrne
