© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis: Florida might extend statewide evictions ban

By WMFE Staff
Published July 29, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT
Photo: The Florida Channel
Photo: The Florida Channel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he might extend the statewide moratorium on housing evictions that is set to expire on Saturday.

News outlets report DeSantis signaled the possibility of the extension during a roundtable discussion in Orlando about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

He says officials will have “something on that soon.” The moratorium was implemented in April and allows people to avoid eviction from their homes amid the virus outbreak.

The governor had previously extended the ban twice. The state's health department reported 9,230 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to nearly 442,000.

Tags
eviction banCentral Florida NewsDeSantis
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details