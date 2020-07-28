© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: As Coronavirus Worsens, Economic Outlook Does Too

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 28, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
New economic data for the US and for Central Florida are giving us a clearer picture of how coronavirus is affecting finances, but 90.7’s economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind says the picture isn’t pretty.

Consumer confidence is falling as the coronavirus surges, and many more potential travelers are opting to stay home as health safety questions linger.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that conditions will continue to worsen over the next six to twelve months…and the Sunshine State is not immune.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.

