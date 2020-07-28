© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Climate Change Poses New Worker Risks, Requires Updated Protections, Report Says

By Amy Green
Published July 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water

A new report says that climate change is exposing American workers to unprecedented risks. 

The report says that among the workers most at risk are those responsible for our most basic needs like farmers and school bus drivers.  

The Natural Resources Defense Council report says that climate change is exposing American workers to extreme heat, air and water pollution and natural disasters, among other challenges. 

Juanita Constible, one of the report’s authors, says in Florida the report shows that increases in the number and intensity of hurricanes is affecting worker incomes and mental health. 

“One study that we cited in the report found that a significant number of public health workers exposed to the hurricane seasons back in 2004 and 2005 had symptoms of PTSD and depression.” 

The report calls on policymakers to modernize worker protections. For instance it recommends OSHA establish an enforceable federal heat health standard. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
