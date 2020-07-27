Now Is Not The Time To Reopen Schools, Teachers And Democrats Say

Florida teachers and Democrats say it would be reckless to reopen schools now as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida surges.

They spoke out Monday on a conference call with reporters as Vice President Mike Pence visited South Florida.

The teachers and Democrats said the Trump and DeSantis administrations have left school leaders with -- as they put it -- impossible decisions over how to manage school reopenings.

Among those on the call was Keegan Schlake, a high school teacher in Orlando. He says teachers want to get back in the classroom but are fearful.

“In a typical year I see about 150 students cycle through my classroom door every day, and thousands shoulder-to-shoulder in the hallways. Schools are not designed for social distancing. My classroom physically cannot hold 25 students at a time, with all of them being six feet apart.”

Vice President Mike Pence was in South Florida to mark the beginning of clinical trials at the University of Miami on a potential coronavirus vaccine.