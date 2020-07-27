© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Now Is Not The Time To Reopen Schools, Teachers And Democrats Say

By Amy Green
Published July 27, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT
6005851922_d67ba962f6_z

Florida teachers and Democrats say it would be reckless to reopen schools now as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida surges. 

They spoke out Monday on a conference call with reporters as Vice President Mike Pence visited South Florida. 

The teachers and Democrats said the Trump and DeSantis administrations have left school leaders with -- as they put it -- impossible decisions over how to manage school reopenings. 

Among those on the call was Keegan Schlake, a high school teacher in Orlando. He says teachers want to get back in the classroom but are fearful.   

“In a typical year I see about 150 students cycle through my classroom door every day, and thousands shoulder-to-shoulder in the hallways. Schools are not designed for social distancing. My classroom physically cannot hold 25 students at a time, with all of them being six feet apart.” 

Vice President Mike Pence was in South Florida to mark the beginning of clinical trials at the University of Miami on a potential coronavirus vaccine. 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
