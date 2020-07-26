© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Reports 21,487 New Cases And 201 Deaths Over The Weekend

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 26, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
Screenshot of Orange County's case numbers (07/26/20). Photo: Florida Department of Health
Screenshot of Orange County's case numbers (07/26/20). Photo: Florida Department of Health

Florida reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,149 new positive cases on Saturday and 9,338 new cases Sunday.

There were 201 deaths over the weekend -- 124 reported Saturday and 77 on Sunday -- bringing the overall death rate to 5,854.

The state’s percent positive rate dropped slightly to 14 percent.

Orange County continues to lead central Florida in cases at 26,615 in total. South Florida counties Dade, Broward and Palm Beach continue to record the most cases in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, Florida identified 423,855 thousand positive cases statewide.

County numbers (new cases reported Sunday, deaths cumulative):

Orange: 422 new cases. 173 total deaths.

Osceola: 207 new cases. 51 total deaths.

Seminole: 75 new cases. 66 total deaths.

Volusia: 107 new cases. 99 total deaths.

Brevard: 67 new cases. 64 total deaths.

Marion: 205 new cases. 49 total deaths.

Sumter: 22 new cases. 25 total deaths.

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
