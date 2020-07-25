© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Secretary Beshears Says He'll Meet with Florida Bar Owners Next Week to Talk Reopening

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 25, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
Photo: Bence Boros
Photo: Bence Boros

Bars have not been able to sell alcohol in the state since June 26th. 

In a Tweet on Saturday, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said he'll meet with Florida bar and brewery owners next week "to discuss ideas of how to reopen."

"We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible," Beshears wrote.

Beshears banned the establishments from selling alcohol on June 26th after coronavirus cases began to surge in the state.

More than 100 Florida bars and breweries sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis last week saying they would have to shut down if they weren't included in the state's reopening.

The Florida Brewers Guild said around 10,000 jobs are linked to Florida’s breweries.

In a Tweet minutes after the announcement, Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani invited Beshears and his team to District 47 which includes Orlando.

"We have many small businesses who would like to be a part of this conversation," Eskamani wrote.

With reporting by WMFE's Brendan Byrne.

