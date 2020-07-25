Florida Department of Education Approves Third Learning Option for Volusia County Schools

The department approved a live streaming option for the 2020-2021 school year on Saturday.

In a Tweet on Saturday, Volusia County Schools says the FLDOE has approved the Volusia Live, real-time live stream option for the fall.





That means parents will now have three options to choose from when it comes to sending their children back to school. Those include:





face-to-face instruction with health and safety guidelines in place

Volusia Live through the student's school of enrollment

Enhanced Volusia online learning

Parents will have until this Thursday, July 30th to make their decision by submitting their pre-registration form online. The form can be found on the VCS Reopening Roadmap 2020-2021 website here.

Information sessions by grade level will be offered next week Monday and Wednesday, with two conducted fully in Spanish. Families can register for those sessions here.