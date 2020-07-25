Florida Department of Education Approves Third Learning Option for Volusia County Schools
The department approved a live streaming option for the 2020-2021 school year on Saturday.
In a Tweet on Saturday, Volusia County Schools says the FLDOE has approved the Volusia Live, real-time live stream option for the fall.
That means parents will now have three options to choose from when it comes to sending their children back to school. Those include:
- face-to-face instruction with health and safety guidelines in place
- Volusia Live through the student's school of enrollment
- Enhanced Volusia online learning
Parents will have until this Thursday, July 30th to make their decision by submitting their pre-registration form online. The form can be found on the VCS Reopening Roadmap 2020-2021 website here.
Information sessions by grade level will be offered next week Monday and Wednesday, with two conducted fully in Spanish. Families can register for those sessions here.