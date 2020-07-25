© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Black Lives Matter Protest Near Universal Orlando Expected to Continue Saturday

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 25, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
Photo: Maria Oswalt
Photo: Maria Oswalt

The protest that started Friday night is expected to continue along Rosalind Ave on Saturday.

The Black Lives Matter protest outside Universal Orlando began Friday at 5 p.m.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department says some of the 25 protesters set stuffed animals and pieces of cardboard on fire in the middle of intersections around the theme park.

The demonstration continued for three hours with protesters marching along Kirkman Road, Universal Boulevard and Turkey Lake Road.

Around 8 p.m., officers asked crowds to disperse. Six protesters were arrested.

No tear gas was used on protesters and no injuries were reported on either side of the police line.

The demonstration was organized in opposition to a proposed $15-million dollar budget increase for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Tags
Central Florida NewsprotestBlack Lives MatterBLM
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details