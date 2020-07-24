Gov. DeSantis Went to D.C. To Watch President Trump Sign Canadian Drug Importation Plan into Law

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Washington Friday to be present when President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will set up a Canadian drug importation program.





DeSantis submitted a proposal for the program to the Department of Health and Human Services last August and has been awaiting approval since.

With this latest executive action, the state of Florida and its pharmacies and all other states in the US will be able to import drugs from Canadian manufacturers.

“Obviously Florida we did some groundwork but really it’s a result of presidential leadership. The people of Florida want to thank you for siding with us on this.”

DeSantis says the program will lower drug prices for consumers in the state. Prior to this order, it was illegal to import drugs from Canada.

Trump complimented the governor saying "you never have pressure."

"One thing I'll tell you about Ron, Matt will tell you, he handles pressure well and you're doing a great job."

DeSantis has been under increasing pressure from Florida Democrats and health experts to pass a mask mandate and rollback the reopening of businesses as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the state.

On Friday, the state hit more than 402,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.