State Representative Randy Fine, His Wife and Two Sons Test Positive for Coronavirus in Brevard County

State Representative Republican Randy Fine and his wife, Wendy, and two sons, Jacob and David, tested positive for coronavirus this week.





Fine says so far, they each are responding differently to the virus as they recover at home.

“My wife has lost her sense of taste, for example, which I kind of wish I had. It would probably be good from a dieting perspective. But I have a cough that’s my most serious symptom. My youngest feels like he has the flu.”

Fine says they contracted the virus from an asymptomatic friend.

“So, we had someone over at our house a week ago Sunday who was perfectly fine and healthy. But on Friday that person tested positive so six days later.”

The news comes just weeks after State Representative and Democrat Shevrin Jones and his parents tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida reported 173 new coronavirus-related deaths today, the highest single daily death toll since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.





