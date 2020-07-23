© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
At home, sort of, the restart is most peculiar for Magic

By WMFE Staff
Published July 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
Photo: Markus Spiske
Photo: Markus Spiske

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA restart has elements of strangeness for every team. For the Orlando Magic, it’s most peculiar.

When they turn on the televisions in their rooms at Walt Disney World, they can watch their local newscasts.

They’re only a few miles from their respective homes.

And yet the Magic, like everyone else at the restart, are not able to see their families or friends for the next few weeks at least.

The NBA rolled out what game operations in a bubble will look like Wednesday, with the first four of 33 scrimmages getting played.

