NFL Will Require Fans to Wear Face Masks At All Games in Florida and Throughout The United States This Season

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Photo: Hence the Boom

The National Football League announced Wednesday it will require fans to wear facial coverings at in-person games this season. 

In a tweet, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the policy is league-wide.

Some NFL teams had already required the masks. This latest rule change extends the mask mandate to all 32 teams. 

In addition to requiring facial coverings, attendance will be reduced at stadiums as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the country.

The comments come a day after President Donald Trump at the reinstated White House coronavirus briefings, called wearing a face mask "patriotic".

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
