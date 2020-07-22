Volunteers Wanted: Help DeLand Scientists Test a New Coronavirus Vaccine

Accel Research Sites says they’re looking for 2,500 participants who are in good health and at high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus to test out the new vaccine.

Director Dr. Bruce Rankin says there’s minimal time and travel involved.

Rankin says volunteers will sign a consent form acknowledging possible side effects of the treatment and agree to be available over the next 24 months.

If they agree to these terms, he says they’ll be vaccinated that first visit.

"They will return. They’ll have a diary to fill out over seven days. If they have any site reactions, swelling, tenderness, temperature. They come back in at day 28. They get re-vaccinated with the second vaccination and then another seven days diary."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/rankin-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Rankin says all the rest of the visits are remote except for blood draws to check for antibodies.

He says they're looking for anyone in good health who is at high-risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“So that would include people like our hospital workers. Doctors, nurses, supporting staff. We’re looking for people that work in grocery stores. We’re looking for teachers. People that work in the theme parks.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13004_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Pre-screening for the clinical trials is already ongoing, and trials could begin as early as next week.

For more information on the trial or to sign up, click here.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.