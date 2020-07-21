Water Use Declines Even As Population Booms, St. Johns Water District Says

A new report from the St. Johns River Water Management District shows that water use continues to decline, even as the region’s population booms.

The report shows that water use in 2019 was 9 percent less than the 10-year average, even as the population grew by 11 percent during the decade.

The water management district cites conservation measures like turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, installing water-efficient appliances and irrigating the lawn less.

The biggest water users in 2019 were utilities providing water for homes and businesses. Next came agricultural users and last were commercial or industrial users.

More than half of the region’s wastewater was recycled as reclaimed water, reserved for non-potable uses like irrigating golf courses.

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.