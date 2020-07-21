© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water Use Declines Even As Population Booms, St. Johns Water District Says

By Amy Green
Published July 21, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

A new report from the St. Johns River Water Management District shows that water use continues to decline, even as the region’s population booms. 

The report shows that water use in 2019 was 9 percent less than the 10-year average, even as the population grew by 11 percent during the decade. 

The water management district cites conservation measures like turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, installing water-efficient appliances and irrigating the lawn less. 

The biggest water users in 2019 were utilities providing water for homes and businesses. Next came agricultural users and last were commercial or industrial users. 

More than half of the region’s wastewater was recycled as reclaimed water, reserved for non-potable uses like irrigating golf courses.

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida. 

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns river water management districtEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details