The Bahamas Will Restrict International Commercial Flights, Sea Vessels From The United States Starting Wednesday

The travel ban takes effect tomorrow.





The only exception to this rule are private American flights and charters, along with private American pleasure crafts and yachts.

Air Unlimited Director of Operations Mark Neubauer says that means they’ll still be able to continue to offer their regularly scheduled flights from Florida to the Abaco Islands. Neubauer says they’ll also continue bringing the donations they’ve been ferrying to the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian.

"The donations have never actually stopped. We still carry food supplies and medical assistance as needed. Especially when our flights are not full. You know we have the opportunity to put some of these items on the flights."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/mark-clip-.wav"][/audio]

Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones says this will make it harder for him to see his family in the country. Jones says they had planned a trip there in early August.

“But I much rather us not go to the Bahamas and them have an outbreak. I rather us not to do that. I rather us-and we stay here until this gets under control.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/shevrin-clip-.wav"][/audio]

International commercial flights from the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada will still be permitted within the country.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.