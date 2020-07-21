© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crosswalk Operation in Central Florida Results in More than 100 Tickets Within The First Four Hours

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
Photo: Scott Webb
Photo: Scott Webb

Orlando Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Longwood Police were at seven crosswalks in Central Florida Tuesday to encourage drivers to yield for pedestrians. 


Pedestrian crashes and fatalities dropped during the first few months of the pandemic, but they’re back up again as more people return to work. 

Best Foot Forward Director Amanda Day says today’s operation resulted in more than 100 tickets being written for drivers who didn’t stop for pedestrians. Day says many drivers were walking and biking when they were sheltering-at-home, so it’s their turn to return the courtesy and obey traffic laws.

“It’s important to remember that you were that pedestrian, you were that person on a bicycle and maybe in your neighborhood and as a driver to look out for them.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13003-clip-.wav"][/audio]

Day says the tickets were upwards of 164 dollars a piece.

“Pedestrian injuries and fatalities have been down these past few months. Really because of the stay-at-home policies. And they’re starting to tick back up as more drivers are starting to drive again and starting to go back to work and to get around. And this is a big reminder that it’s important that we really all look out for each other.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13004_AMY_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Florida leads the country in pedestrian fatalities.


If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
crosswalkaccidentsCentral Florida Newscrashestrafficpedestrian
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details