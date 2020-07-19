Your Sunday Update: 11 New Coronavirus Deaths In Central Florida, 87 Statewide; Carefree Florida Summers A Thing Of The Past

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿



11 new coronavirus deaths in Central Florida, 87 in Florida

Amy Green, WMFE

Florida on Sunday reported an additional 87 deaths from COVID-19, with 11 of them in Central Florida.

The state's overall death toll is 5,091.

Statewide there were 12,523 new cases with a median age of 41. The test positivity rate was 11.85%.

Orange County lost 3 people to the coronavirus; Polk County lost 0; and both Seminole and Volusia counties lost 2.



County by county

Brevard: 1 death, bringing the county death toll to 50; 163 news cases with a median age of 46 and a positivity rate for new tests of 6.6%; total cases so far are 4,222. As of 11:30 a.m., 281 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lake: 0 deaths; keeping the county death toll at 35; 138 new cases with a median age of 41 and a positivity rate for new tests of 76.4%; the total number of cases so far is 3,343. As of 11:30 a.m., 169 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Marion: 2 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 29; 167 new cases with a median age of 38 and a positivity rate for new tests of 15.1%; the total number of cases so far is 2,423. As of 11:30 a.m., 232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Orange: 3 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 120; 742 new cases with a median age of 39 and a positivity rate for new tests of 9%; the total number of cases so far is 23,259. As of 11:30 a.m., 637 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Osceola: 0 deaths; the death toll remains at 38; 288 new cases with a median age of 42 and a positivity rate for new tests of 13.3%; the total number of cases so far is 6,010. As of 11:30 a.m., 264 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Polk: 0 deaths, the death toll remains at 174; 490 new cases with a median age of 37 and a positivity rate for new tests of 16.7%; the total number of cases so far is 9,524. As of 11:30 a.m., 663 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Seminole: 2 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 43; 178 new cases with a median age of 38 and a positivity rate for new tests of 8.8%; the total number of cases so far is 5,329. As of 11:30 a.m., 268 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sumter: 1 death, bringing the county death toll to 21; 40 new cases with a median age of 67 and a positivity rate for new tests of 12.5%; the total number of cases so far is 827. As of 11:30 a.m., 108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Volusia: 2 death, bringing the county death toll to 82; 203 new cases with a median age of 40 and a positivity rate for new tests of 10.3%; the total number of cases so far is 5,188. As of 11:30 a.m., 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.



Carefree Florida Summers A Thing Of Past, 5K Die From Virus

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As coronavirus cases skyrocket, daily life is looking very different in the Sunshine State, where many popular beaches are shuttered, residents and tourists can be fined for not wearing masks and bars across the state aren’t allowed to pour liquor to toast the carefree days of summer.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 12,478 new confirmed cases of the virus and 87 additional deaths.

Overall, there have been nearly 350,047 cases resulting in more than 5,000 deaths.

Experts warn the death toll will continue to spike unless the state takes more drastic measures to stop the spread.