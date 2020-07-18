© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole County tax collector faces new federal charges

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 18, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who was charged last month with creating fake social media accounts that falsely suggested a political opponent favored white supremacy, is now facing additional charges that he used driver’s licenses turned into his office to create fake ID cards for himself.

Federal prosecutors this week filed new charges of identity theft and producing false documents against Joel Greenberg, who resigned after his arrest last month.

He was elected to office in the Orlando suburb in 2016.

Officials say no other employees in the tax collector's office was involved in the alleged crime.

