Your Saturday Update: Florida hospitals seek more virus medication, 47 new coronavirus deaths in Central Florida, Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿



Florida hospitals seek more virus medication as cases rise

The Associated Press FORT LAUDERDALE -- Florida’s hospitals say they are in desperate need of a life-saving medication to help treat coronavirus patients rapidly filling their beds.

On Saturday, the state reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases of the virus and 90 additional deaths. Hospitals say they need more remdesivir, a medication they say has reduced the illness severity and mortality of some patients with COVID-19.

At a press conference in St. Augustine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that, after he spoke with White House officials, Florida hospitals will receive 30,000 more vials of remdesivir in the next two or three days. The state reports that Florida hospitals are treating more than 9,000 patients for the coronavirus. Overall, there have been nearly 338,000 cases resulting in more than 5,000 deaths.

47 new coronavirus deaths in Central Florida, including Marion, 90 in Florida

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Florida on Saturday reported an additional 90 deaths from COVID-19, with 47 of them in Central Florida including Marion County.

The state's overall death toll is 5,002.

Statewide there were 10,292 new cases with a median age of 41. The test positivity rate was 15.3%.

Orange County lost 14 people to the coronavirus; Polk County lost 12; and both Marion and Seminole counties lost eight.

Most of those who died were senior citizens, but some were much younger, including a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man in Polk, and a 32-year-old man in Marion.



County by county

Brevard: 3 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 49; 118 news cases with a median age of 55 and a positivity rate for new tests of 5.4%; total cases so far are 4,060. As of 11:30 a.m., 144 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 110 last Saturda.

Lake: 0 deaths; the death toll has been adjusted downward to 35; 68 new cases with a median age of 42 and a positivity rate for new tests of 7.3%; the total number of cases so far is 3,206. As of 11:30 a.m., 133 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 123 last Saturday.

Marion: 8 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 27; 103 new cases with a median age of 51 and a positivity rate for new tests of 10.8%; the total number of cases so far is 2,259. As of 11:30 a.m., 103 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 85 last Saturday.

Orange: 14 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 117; 473 new cases with a median age of 42 and a positivity rate for new tests of 8.4%; the total number of cases so far is 22,518. As of 11:30 a.m., 602 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 475 last Saturday.

Osceola: 0 deaths; the death toll remains 38; 169 new cases with a median age of 46 and a positivity rate for new tests of 15%; the total number of cases so far is 5,725. As of 11:30 a.m., 181 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 197 last Saturday.

Polk: 12 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 174; 253 new cases with a median age of 39 and a positivity rate for new tests of 12.8%; the total number of cases so far is 9,030. As of 11:30 a.m., 297 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 138 last Saturday.

Seminole: 8 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 41; 119 new cases with a median age of 45 and a positivity rate for new tests of 8.8%; the total number of cases so far is 5,150. As of 11:30 a.m., 182 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 163 last Saturday.

Sumter: 1 death, bringing the county death toll to 20; 16 new cases with a median age of 56 and a positivity rate for new tests of 6.7%; the total number of cases so far is 787. As of 11:30 a.m., 28 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 20 last Saturday.

Volusia: 1 death, bringing the county death toll to 80; 187 new cases with a median age of 39 and a positivity rate for new tests of 10.8%; the total number of cases so far is 4,959. As of 11:30 a.m., 164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 136 last Saturday.



Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities in Miami-Dade County will be aggressively enforcing rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as Florida reported another 130 deaths.

The Miami-Dade board unanimously approved an emergency order Thursday giving all code and fire inspectors power to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for business not complying with the “new normal" guidelines.

Police officers already had the enforcement power. The order took place immediately.

On Friday, the state added more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the pandemic's total to more than 327,000. More than 4,800 have died of coronavirus in Florida.