© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Announces Twenty-Four More of Its Schools Automatically Qualify for Free Meals This Fall

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 17, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
Photo: Caroline Atwood
Photo: Caroline Atwood

Orange County Public Schools announced today that twenty-four more of its schools will automatically qualify for the free-and-reduced lunch program this fall.

The district's Food and Nutrition Services program used a Federal Department of Health database to determine which families already qualified for federal aid. 

Then, they worked with the USDA to automatically enroll schools with enough students from families living below the poverty level into the meal program. 

Students at these schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches daily during the school year and parents won’t need to fill out any additional paperwork. 

Here is the list of schools that was added in July: 


  • AMIKids Orlando

  • Apopoka Memorial Middle School

  • Chain of Lakes Middle School

  • Columbia Elementary School

  • Conway Middle School

  • Corner Lake Middle School

  • East River High School

  • Edgewater High School

  • Gotha Middle School

  • Hidden Oaks Elementary School

  • John Young Elementary School

  • Lakeview Middle School

  • Legacy Middle School

  • Metro West Elementary School

  • Ocoee Middle School

  • Ocoee High School

  • Odyssey Middle School

  • Prairie Lake Elementary School

  • Rock Springs Elementary School

  • Shenandoah Elementary School

  • Simon Youth Academy

  • Tildenville Elementary School

  • University High School

  • Wolf Lake Middle School

For more information on the free-and-reduced lunch program, click on the link.

Tags
coronavirusschool reopeningfree and reduced lunchfree mealsCentral Florida NewsHealthschool
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details