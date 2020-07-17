Orange County Announces Twenty-Four More of Its Schools Automatically Qualify for Free Meals This Fall

Orange County Public Schools announced today that twenty-four more of its schools will automatically qualify for the free-and-reduced lunch program this fall.

The district's Food and Nutrition Services program used a Federal Department of Health database to determine which families already qualified for federal aid.

Then, they worked with the USDA to automatically enroll schools with enough students from families living below the poverty level into the meal program.

Students at these schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches daily during the school year and parents won’t need to fill out any additional paperwork.

Here is the list of schools that was added in July:





AMIKids Orlando

Apopoka Memorial Middle School

Chain of Lakes Middle School

Columbia Elementary School

Conway Middle School

Corner Lake Middle School

East River High School

Edgewater High School

Gotha Middle School

Hidden Oaks Elementary School

John Young Elementary School

Lakeview Middle School

Legacy Middle School

Metro West Elementary School

Ocoee Middle School

Ocoee High School

Odyssey Middle School

Prairie Lake Elementary School

Rock Springs Elementary School

Shenandoah Elementary School

Simon Youth Academy

Tildenville Elementary School

University High School

Wolf Lake Middle School

For more information on the free-and-reduced lunch program, click on the link.