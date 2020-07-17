Don't Leave the House Without One: Mask Mandates Take Effect At Florida Retail Stores Next Week

More than eight retail chains will require facial coverings in their stores in Florida and throughout the United States starting Monday.

At least three more big box stores will be added to this list on Tuesday and Wednesday.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl's, Sam’s Club, Schnuck Markets, Walgreens and Walmart will require their shoppers to wear facial coverings on Monday.

Kroger, Publix and Home Depot will join them in requiring face masks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Target announced it will put a similar policy in place beginning on August 1.

Florida Democrats have called on Governor Ron DeSantis to roll back the state’s reopening and sign a mask mandate into law as cases and deaths continue to rise.

DeSantis has said he prefers a county-by-county approach. More than 20 governors throughout the country have put mask mandates in place in public spaces.

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases and 128 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Friday.





Here is a list of stores that already require face masks:





Apple

Best Buy

Costco

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

H-E-B

Menards

Panera Bread

Starbucks

Verizon

Read the CDC's recommendations about face masks here.