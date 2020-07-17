© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Almost 50 TSA Workers at MCO Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Since The Start of The Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 17, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Passengers are returning to MCO, but not as quickly as expected. Photo: Isaac Babcock
TSA bag check and conveyor belts at MCO from above.

There have been forty-seven cases of coronavirus among TSA workers at Orlando International Airport since mid-March. 

In a message sent to staff late Friday, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said four more TSA officers at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia says the officers will remain out of operation under a doctor can clear them to return to work.

He said the officers' last day at the security checkpoint was Tuesday, July 14th.

These latest cases bring the total number of TSA officers at MCO who have fallen ill with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to forty-seven.

Officers at the airport are required to wear surgical masks and protective eye wear and Plexiglas shields have been put up at counters.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says high-touch areas are being deep-cleaned.

But a whistle blower who spoke to NPR earlier this month, questioned whether these measures were enough to protect workers.

In April, a TSA worker at Miami International Airport died after contracting the virus on the job.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
