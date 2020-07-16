© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Passenger Traffic at Orlando International Airport Could Continue to Decline Until Spring of 2021

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
Photo: HAL9001

Passenger traffic at Orlando International Airport could continue to decline until spring of 2021 according to new projections from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. 


A GOAA report released Wednesday predicts MCO could end 2020 with anywhere between 31 and 33 million annual passengers. 

That’s down from the more than 49 million people who used the airport last year. 

CEO Phil Brown said travel could be further reduced when some airlines pull flights from the airport in August. 

MCO has doled out more than 15 million dollars in deferrals and 14 million dollars in waivers to help airlines and vendors cover operating expenses and other costs during the pandemic. 

Construction projects like the CFX Interchange and Virgin Trains extension at the terminals will continue as planned. 

The airport may not rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels of traffic until April 2026.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
