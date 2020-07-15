© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

By WMFE Staff
Published July 15, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has become the latest major retailer to require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam’s Club stores.

The nation's largest retailer said the policy will go into effect on Monday to give the company time to inform stores and customers.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said that currently about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings.

The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its Walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirement.

