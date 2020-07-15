Seminole County Schools Gives Parents Until July 24 To Make Decision About How Their Children Will Restart School

Seminole Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin said the earlier the better when it comes to parents choosing one of four schooling options for their children this year.

Griffin said a form was sent out to parents last night to make their top choice by July 24th at noon.

He said there won’t be any special preference given to families who turn in their forms before that date.

“We wanted to give parents the ten days to make that decision. That’s a big personal decision and I will tell you at the end of the day if a family has to change a decision for whatever reason, we will also try to accommodate that where there’s space available.”

Griffin said the district is training all staff to spot the signs of coronavirus in students who are participating in face-to-face instruction.

He said there will be a contact at each school who is on-campus to immediately to get that student out of class, take their temperature and contact their parents.

“We’ve had this long before COVID we’ve had this in place where we work with them side by side. We do have a separate room designated at every single school for anyone exhibiting COVID symptoms.”

Griffin said the district has a families in need program that would assist struggling families with paying for a test.









