Look Up! Space Station Will Streak Across Central Florida Sky Wednesday Night

The International Space Station will streak across the Central Florida sky Wednesday night, visible with the naked eye.

The station will begin its flyby over Central Florida at around 9:10, appearing over the southwest horizon. It will move to the northeast, visible for about 6 minutes. That means at around 9:13 p.m. it will be almost directly overhead.

"You will start to see a bright star like object," said Seminole State College Planetarium director Derek Demeter. "At about 9:13 p.m. it will be almost directly overhead in the south and will be very bright."

You can sign up for alerts of future flybys on NASA's Spot the Station website. All sightings occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset -- the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.

Another flyby will occur Thursday at 5:21 a.m.

The International Space Station is about 250 miles above Earth, traveling at a blazing speed of 4 miles per second.

Currently, there are 5 people on the space station -- three NASA astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts.