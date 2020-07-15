© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Promises More Medical Personnel, But Still No Face Mask Mandate As Florida Reports More Than 10,000 New Cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn't think President Trump was trying to minimize the coronavirus when he said 99 percent of cases are "totally harmless." The governor said Florida has taken the virus seriously since the beginning. Photo: Joe Byrnes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn't think President Trump was trying to minimize the coronavirus when he said 99 percent of cases are "totally harmless." The governor said Florida has taken the virus seriously since the beginning. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more medical personnel would help Florida respond to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

He didn’t mention a mask mandate or doubling back on reopening.

DeSantis’ remarks came at a conference at the state Capitol Wednesday night, just hours after Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a mask mandate in her state.

He didn't discuss taking similar action, but he did recommend people in close work environments use facial coverings.

“Facial coverings are recommended especially if you can’t physically distance. You have some folks working in certain types of industries where they can’t always maintain the six foot distance. But that will potentially reduce some of the transmission.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13015_DESANTIS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis even went as far as to say face masks would help reduce spread in Miami-Dade County, the new epicenter of the virus.

Still, he said it was important to take a county-by-county approach in the response to COVID-19.

“When they call, when the mayor calls me. We’re there to help. And we support what they’re doing. And that is very clear. At the same time, the fate of Miami-Dade County does not rest on what Dixie County does. That’s just the reality. I think it’s served us well to recognize the diversity of the state.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13016_DESANTIS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

More than 20 governors across different political parties in the United States have required face masks in public spaces.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
