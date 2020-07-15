Daytona Beach International Airport Hands Out Care Kits to Passengers During Pandemic

The Daytona Beach International Airport is passing out care kits to passengers as coronavirus cases and related deaths continue to rise in Central Florida.

The DAB Cares Kits are complementary and include a DAB branded face covering, hand sanitizer, mints, a luggage tag and thank you card.

Marketing and Customer Experience Director Joanne Magley says the kits are meant to help passengers feel at ease and give them the tools they need to prepare for their flight.

Magley says that’s especially the case when it comes to face masks that are mandated by several major airlines like Delta and American Airlines.

“This is helpful for them if they either forgot it or it’s really an extra one if they need to replace the one that they have or if they’re wearing a disposable one. So these are reusable and you can wash them and reuse them again."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/joanne-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Magley says the kits are part of health safety measures put in place during the pandemic that include sanitation stations, Plexiglas shields and social distancing reminders.

“So, we just want to put people more at ease when they consider or have to do air travel.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13004_DAB_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Magley says there was an uptick in travel in July at the airport.

She says with rising cases in Florida it’s hard to know how flights will be affected in August.





If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.