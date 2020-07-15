21 staff members, 13 residents at a nursing home near The Villages have tested positive for coronavirus

A total of 34 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a nursing home near The Villages.

Twenty-one staff members and 13 residents at the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a state report showing recent cases as of Monday.

Two of the residents have been transferred after testing positive.

The test results come as Florida requires testing of all staff at long-term care facilities every two weeks.

Similar outbreaks are showing up at other Central Florida long-term care centers.

Those include Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center in Melbourne, where 21 employees and at least seven residents have tested positive, as of Friday.

At Ocoee Health Care Center in Ocoee, it’s 22 staff members and 12 residents. In Seminole County, three long-term care facilities are seeing numerous cases. And in Polk County, five nursing homes have large outbreaks.