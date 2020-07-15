© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

21 staff members, 13 residents at a nursing home near The Villages have tested positive for coronavirus

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 15, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT
A chart from the Agency for Health Care Administration shows rising cases in Florida's long-term care facilities. Image: AHCA
A chart from the Agency for Health Care Administration shows rising cases in Florida's long-term care facilities. Image: AHCA

A total of 34 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a nursing home near The Villages.

Twenty-one staff members and 13 residents at the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a state report showing recent cases as of Monday.

Two of the residents have been transferred after testing positive.

The test results come as Florida requires testing of all staff at long-term care facilities every two weeks.

Similar outbreaks are showing up at other Central Florida long-term care centers.

Those include Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center in Melbourne, where 21 employees and at least seven residents have tested positive, as of Friday.

At Ocoee Health Care Center in Ocoee, it’s 22 staff members and 12 residents. In Seminole County, three long-term care facilities are seeing numerous cases. And in Polk County, five nursing homes have large outbreaks.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details