Epcot and Hollywood Studios Will Reopen Wednesday Amid Rising Coronavirus Deaths In Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
Photo: Renee Fisher
Photo: Renee Fisher

Two more Disney World theme parks are scheduled to reopen in Orlando Wednesday as the state reports 132 new coronavirus-related deaths. 

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opened to the public last weekend.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open to the public on Wednesday for the first time since they were closed in mid-March at the start of the pandemic. 

Guests will be required to make reservations on the Disney Parks Pass system, wear a face mask and submit to a temperature check.

Fireworks, parades and character meet-and-greets have been canceled. 

People with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and their parties will not be allowed access into the parks. 

Earlier this week, Hong Kong Disneyland closed less than a month after reopening because of 52 new cases in the country. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he would consider asking Disney to close the parks if hospitals reached capacity or if there were outbreaks tied to them.

To read more about the reopening, click on the link.

