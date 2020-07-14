AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships Begin Tonight In Return to Play for Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center will hold its first major event Tuesday night since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

Residents will pay some 50,000 dollars in taxes to hold the function after the organization putting it on got a 1 million dollar break from the county.

The AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships begins Tuesday and runs through next Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center.

The event is expected to bring more than 12,000 players, chaperones and coaches and 5,000 families to the Orlando area and provide a 15 million dollar boost to the economy.

Orlando Health medical professionals will assist with mandatory face masks, health screenings and temperature checks of all attendees.

There will not be any spectators at the event or concessions.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.5 degrees or higher or with other COVID-19 symptoms will be disqualified from play, along with their teams.





