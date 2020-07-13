Orange County CARES Act Has Approved 86% of Applicants, Doled out $7.5 Million to Individuals And Families

The Orange County CARES Act portal closed 10 minutes after it opened Monday.





The portal for the one-time $1,000 grant for individuals and families opened for the fifth time on Monday.

It reached its capacity of 10,000 applicants within 10 minutes.

Since opening on June 8, 86 percent of the people who have applied for the CARES Act grant have been approved.

More than $7.5 million has been distributed and another $920,000 could be on its way.

This could be the last time the portal opens due to a funding cap. But a one-time $10,000 grant for small businesses also through the CARES Act continues to accept applicants.

More than 2,600 applications have been approved for that program and $20.6 million passed out to local business owners.

For more information on the grants, click the link.