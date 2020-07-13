© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County CARES Act Has Approved 86% of Applicants, Doled out $7.5 Million to Individuals And Families

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 13, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
Photo: Micheile Henderson
Photo: Micheile Henderson

The Orange County CARES Act portal closed 10 minutes after it opened Monday.


The portal for the one-time $1,000 grant for individuals and families opened for the fifth time on Monday.

It reached its capacity of 10,000 applicants within 10 minutes. 

Since opening on June 8, 86 percent of the people who have applied for the CARES Act grant have been approved. 

More than $7.5 million has been distributed and another $920,000  could be on its way.

This could be the last time the portal opens due to a funding cap. But a one-time $10,000 grant for small businesses also through the CARES Act continues to accept applicants. 

More than 2,600 applications have been approved for that program and $20.6 million passed out to local business owners.

For more information on the grants, click the link.

Tags
coronavirusCARES Actindividual and familiesCentral Florida NewsHealthsmall business
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details