NewsNight: Disney World Parks Reopen

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 13, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
Photo: Allison Varney
Photo: Allison Varney

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV’s NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week on NewsNight, the panel, including WMFE’s Danielle Prieur, discusses Disney World's reopening. The panel also considers the push to reopen Florida K-12 public schools in August. Plus, how the NBA restart in Orlando will focus on racial equality and police reform.

Aired on WUCF: July 10, 2020

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact on our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
