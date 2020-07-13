NewsNight: Disney World Parks Reopen
Catch a new episode of WUCF TV’s NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
This week on NewsNight, the panel, including WMFE’s Danielle Prieur, discusses Disney World's reopening. The panel also considers the push to reopen Florida K-12 public schools in August. Plus, how the NBA restart in Orlando will focus on racial equality and police reform.
Aired on WUCF: July 10, 2020
About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact on our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.