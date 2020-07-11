© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX Scrubs Saturday Launch

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 11, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
SpaceX's launch pad and hanger at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE
SpaceX has yet again scrubbed the launch of another batch of its internet satellites from Kennedy Space Center.

More than an hour before the 10:54am launch window opened Saturday morning, SpaceX announced in a tweet that the commercial space company was "standing down" from the launch. The reason was unclear. A new launch date was not immediately announced.

A launch attempt earlier this week was delayed due to weather. SpaceX also attempted the launch late last month, but scrubbed the launch due to hardware issues.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch will carry 57 Starlink satellites into space, joining hundreds already in orbit.

SpaceX plans to launch thousands of these satellites, blanketing the globe with broadband internet access.

 

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
