SpaceX Scrubs Saturday Launch

SpaceX has yet again scrubbed the launch of another batch of its internet satellites from Kennedy Space Center.

More than an hour before the 10:54am launch window opened Saturday morning, SpaceX announced in a tweet that the commercial space company was "standing down" from the launch. The reason was unclear. A new launch date was not immediately announced.





A launch attempt earlier this week was delayed due to weather. SpaceX also attempted the launch late last month, but scrubbed the launch due to hardware issues.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch will carry 57 Starlink satellites into space, joining hundreds already in orbit.

SpaceX plans to launch thousands of these satellites, blanketing the globe with broadband internet access.