Volusia County Reports its Highest Daily Coronavirus Count As Leaders Say There's Enough ICU Beds, Ventilators

Volusia County reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily count for the county since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March.

As cases continued to rise in Volusia County and throughout the state on Friday, county medical Director Peter Springer said area hospitals have enough ICU beds.

Springer said PPE and respirators were also in good supply at these facilities.

He asked residents with manageable symptoms to call their medical provider and shelter in place instead of going to the emergency room to keep things manageable.

“However, if you are in need of medical attention and you feel your condition is severe enough do not hesitant to call 9-1-1 or seek medical care.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13015_VOLUSIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

AdventHealth Deland Medical Director Dr. Joe Smith echoed this sentiment. He said the healthcare system still has capacity for sick patients.

He says 20 percent of the organization's hospital beds in Central Florida are available and facilities can share medical workers and medicines between them.

Smith said as the pandemic has continued, he’s seen an uptick in the need for not only physical, but mental health care.

“It’s OK to not be OK. We’ve all been a little bit isolated for the last several months. I want you to know that your mental health and the toll this is taking on our community is a very real thing.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13016_VOLUSIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The county reported its highest daily coronavirus count today with 220 new cases. So far, 288 people have been hospitalized and 72 people have died in the area from COVID-19.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.