© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis: Most Coronavirus Tests In The State Administered At OCCC, Schools Are "Low-Risk"

By Amy Green
Published July 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
desantis-deo-presser-050420

Gov. Ron DeSantis says more coronavirus tests have been administered at the Orange County Convention Center than anywhere else in the state. 

Some 64,000 tests have been administered at the convention center since the pandemic began. 

In Orlando on Friday, the governor said leaders want to speed up the process. 

He says plans call for new traffic lanes at the convention center for people showing symptoms of COVID-19, so that they can get tested and get their results faster. 

“They can go through, hopefully get it turned around in decent time, because what are you gonna do? Isolate for seven days while you’re waiting for test results? That’s not what we want to see.”

People have waited for hours in recent weeks to get tested at the convention center, as the number of cases in Florida has exploded. 

The state now is averaging more than 9,000 cases a day over the last two weeks. 

Meanwhile DeSantis says he feels so comfortable with schools reopening he would send his own kids -- if they were old enough. 

The governor has a 3-year-old, 2-year-old and newborn baby. 

DeSantis characterized sending kids to school as “low-risk,” because he says children are unlikely to pass the coronavirus on to others. 

Children seem to have milder symptoms and better outcomes from COVID-19 than adults, but scientists are still researching whether they can transmit the virus like adults.

Education Secretary Richard Corcoran issued an executive order this week requiring “brick-and-mortar” schools to reopen five days a week and offer the full slate of services.

DeSantis also says the state is ready to award more than $8.5 million in contracts to build 74 electric car charging stations across the state.

He says he expects the charging stations to be ready in weeks.  

“The charging stations will span over 1,200 miles along I-75, I-4 and I-95 and increase the presence of publicly available fast-chargers in the state by approximately 50 percent.” 

The governor says the stations are important with the height of hurricane season approaching.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthDeSantis
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details