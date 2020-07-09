© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Amidst Rising Cases Nationwide, International Students Must Take One In-Person Class This Fall

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
Photo: Kyle Glenn

International students at the University of Central Florida will be required to take in-person classes this fall in order to pursue their studies in the United States.

The requirement for international students to take at least one face-to-face class was waived at the beginning of the pandemic. 

But starting this fall UCF Global Associate Director Paolo Graxton says the prerequisite is back on for bachelors, masters and graduate students from other countries due to a new Trump administration policy.

“They will have to take at least one in-person course and that could be a blended modality, or a mixed mode class, or a reduced seating class.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/paolo-clip-one-1.wav"][/audio]

Graxton says international undergraduate students who have to take at least twelve credits, must take one of these credits in person. 

He says all university study abroad programs have been cancelled or postponed.

“And any travel related to university business is currently suspended.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/13002_UCF-GLOBAL_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

He says all students and staff will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing when they return to campus in August.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

