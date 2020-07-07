© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Deep Space Economy

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 7, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the Moon’s south pole looking for water ice. Photo: NASA
Commercial space is booming -- fueled by fresh cash, lots of new rockets and a change in how NASA works with private companies. What’s ahead for this new chapter in private space business? We’ll speak with Mary Lynne Dittmar President & CEO, Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, about the deep space economy.

Then, fresh science payloads are heading to the moon soon, ahead of the return of NASA astronauts to the lunar surface. What’s left to learn? We’ll speak with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment about the new lunar science on the horizon.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
