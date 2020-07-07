Fishkind Conversations: Florida's COVID-19 Case Growth Undercuts Fledgling Economic Recovery

COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country and setting new records in Florida. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind says the rising numbers jeopardize the nascent economic recovery and there is a strong possibility that another lockdown may be needed in hot spots like Texas and Florida.

The reactions in hot spots like Texas and Florida has been to roll back some of the reopenings. 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston asks how bad the economic damage be where the virus and government budgets intersect with the economy.

