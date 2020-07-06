© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Young Floridians Take Climate Change Lawsuit To Appeals Court

By Amy Green
Published July 6, 2020 at 2:00 AM EDT
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water

A group of young plaintiffs say they are not dropping a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis over climate change. 

The plaintiffs -- who range in age from 12 to 22 -- say they will appeal a judge’s ruling last month denying their request to proceed to trial. The judge reasoned the court was being asked to resolve a political question. 

The lawsuit accuses the state and DeSantis of violating the plaintiffs’ rights to life, liberty and pursuit to happiness through a reliance on an energy system based on fossil fuels. 

The suit argues this reliance allows harm to protected resources. The plaintiffs seek a court-ordered science-based recovery plan. 

The lawsuit is one of several against states nationwide over climate change. The group behind the litigation, Our Children’s Trust, also is pursuing a lawsuit against the federal government. 

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

 

Central Florida NewsClimate changeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
