Disney is Moving Ahead With Plans to Reopen Its Orlando Theme Parks Even As Cases Rise in Florida

Disney is moving ahead with plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

Disney indefinitely pushed back the reopening of Disneyland in California when the state delayed releasing guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state.

But the company has no plans of doing the same at Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom in Florida, even as daily coronavirus case counts broke records over the weekend.

In a statement posted on the Disney Parks Blog, the company said they’re "eager to open the gates and navigate this new world together with health and safety top of mind.”

Admission will be limited when the parks open to the public this Saturday based on reservations made on the Disney Park Pass system.

All guests over the age of two must wear a face mask and submit to a mandatory temperature check.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher and their party will not be allowed entry.

Click the link to read about mandated health and safety precautions at the parks.

[embed]https://youtu.be/odxK1Zx5gR4[/embed]