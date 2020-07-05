Voting In The Sunshine State

On this week’s program, we took a closer look at voting in Florida and how the election might play out here this fall.

First, we discussed the ongoing battle over Amendment 4 - and who is eligible to vote - with Sean Morales-Doyle, a lawyer for the Brennan Center for Justice who focuses on voting rights; and Desmond Meade, Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Next, Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles and University of Florida Political Science Department Chairman Daniel Smith joined us for a discussion on voting by mail, which is expected to increase significantly due to COVID-19.

Then, we spoke about the issue of election security with Craig Latimer, the election supervisor in Hillsborough County and the president of the statewide Florida Supervisors of Elections; and Caitie Switalski, who covers Broward County for WLRN.