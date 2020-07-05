© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Voting In The Sunshine State

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
Desmond Meade at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
On this week’s program, we took a closer look at voting in Florida and how the election might play out here this fall.

First, we discussed the ongoing battle over Amendment 4 - and who is eligible to vote -  with  Sean Morales-Doyle, a lawyer for the  Brennan Center for Justice who focuses on voting rights; and  Desmond Meade, Executive Director of the  Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Next, Orange County Supervisor of Elections  Bill Cowles and University of Florida Political Science Department Chairman  Daniel Smith joined us for a discussion on voting by mail, which is expected to increase significantly due to COVID-19.

Then, we spoke about the issue of election security with  Craig Latimer, the election supervisor in Hillsborough County and the president of the statewide  Florida Supervisors of Elections; and  Caitie Switalski, who covers Broward County for  WLRN.

Central Florida NewsFlorida Roundup
